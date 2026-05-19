Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Conference Final Update

Chatfield and the Hurricanes knocked out both a former Canucks player and head coach on their way to the 2026 Eastern Conference Final, eliminating Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Noah Juulsen and head coach Rick Tocchet via series sweep. Chatfield, who played for Vancouver during the 2020–21 season, scored his first goal of this year’s post-season in a 4–1 Game 3 win against the Flyers. Carolina will face the Montréal Canadiens, who knocked out former Canucks and current Buffalo Sabres Tanner Pearson and Luke Schenn, in the Eastern Conference Final.