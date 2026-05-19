Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Conference Final Update

Nic Dowd, Ben Hutton, and Jalen Chatfield are the final three Canucks remaining in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Only three former Vancouver Canucks players remain in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Jalen Chatfield of the Carolina Hurricanes and Nic Dowd and Ben Hutton of the Vegas Golden Knights making it past the second round. Four ex-Canucks were eliminated during the second round of the post-season.
Eastern Conference:
Jalen Chatfield, Carolina Hurricanes
Chatfield and the Hurricanes knocked out both a former Canucks player and head coach on their way to the 2026 Eastern Conference Final, eliminating Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Noah Juulsen and head coach Rick Tocchet via series sweep. Chatfield, who played for Vancouver during the 2020–21 season, scored his first goal of this year’s post-season in a 4–1 Game 3 win against the Flyers. Carolina will face the Montréal Canadiens, who knocked out former Canucks and current Buffalo Sabres Tanner Pearson and Luke Schenn, in the Eastern Conference Final.
Eastern Conference Final Schedule:
Game 1: May 21, 5:00 pm PT
Game 2: May 23, 4:00 pm PT
Game 3: May 25, 5:00 pm PT
Game 4: May 27, 5:00 pm PT
*Game 5: May 29, 5:00 pm PT
*Game 6: May 31, TBD
*Game 7: June 2, 5:00 pm PT
Western Conference:
Nic Dowd, Ben Hutton, & John Tortorella, Vegas Golden Knights
Dowd, Hutton, and Vegas head coach Tortorella defeated the Anaheim Ducks in six games to advance to the third-round, making them the only former Canucks to be taking part in this year’s Western Conference Final. While Dowd has been in the lineup for Vegas’ entire playoff run, Hutton made his post-season debut in Game 1 of the Golden Knights’ second-round series. Vegas will take on a Colorado Avalanche team that eliminated former Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild.
Western Conference Final Schedule:
Game 1: May 20, 5:00 pm PT
Game 2: May 22, 5:00 pm PT
Game 3: May 24, 5:00 pm PT
Game 4: May 26, TBD
*Game 5: May 28, 5:00 pm PT
*Game 6: May 30, 5:00 pm PT
*Game 7: June 1, 5:00 pm PT
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