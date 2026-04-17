Two Canucks Prospects Re-Assigned To Abbotsford In AHL

Ty Mueller and Kirill Kudryavtsev will return to the AHL for the remaining two games of the Abbotsford Canucks' season.
While the Vancouver Canucks’ 2025–26 season has officially concluded, the AHL remains in action for another few days. To get these two prospects some playing time, the Canucks have re-assigned forward Ty Mueller and defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev to the AHL.
Mueller returns to the Abbotsford Canucks having spent the past six games with Vancouver, scoring his first career NHL goal in his team’s 6–1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. The forward has primarily played in the AHL this season, putting up 16 goals and 19 assists in 59 games played at a top-six centre role for Abbotsford. For his efforts at the AHL-level, Mueller was named Abbotsford’s MVP for 2025–26. This season was not technically his first in the NHL, as Mueller made his NHL debut on April 12, 2025 against the Minnesota Wild.
Like Mueller, Kudryavtsev also made his NHL debut the season prior, a game later on April 14, 2026 against the San Jose Sharks, but recorded his first NHL point this year. He played in three games with Vancouver this season and tallied his first point on Curtis Douglas’ first NHL goal against the Anaheim Ducks. Kudryavtsev also added an assist in Vancouver’s final home game of the 2025–26 season on April 14.
Abbotsford will play out their final two games of the 2025–26 regular season on Saturday, April 18 against the Ontario Reign, and on Sunday, April 19 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The AHL Canucks currently sit at 30th-overall in the AHL standings ahead of the Hartford Wolf Pack and Calgary Wranglers.
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