Two Canucks Prospects Re-Assigned To Abbotsford In AHL

Mueller returns to the Abbotsford Canucks having spent the past six games with Vancouver, scoring his first career NHL goal in his team’s 6–1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. The forward has primarily played in the AHL this season, putting up 16 goals and 19 assists in 59 games played at a top-six centre role for Abbotsford. For his efforts at the AHL-level, Mueller was named Abbotsford’s MVP for 2025–26. This season was not technically his first in the NHL, as Mueller made his NHL debut on April 12, 2025 against the Minnesota Wild.