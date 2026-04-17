'I Think That's Exciting For Me, And Exciting Moving Forward': Brock Boeser Speaks On His And The Canucks' Future

"I think it's hard to answer because this is the first time we've really said we're going through rebuild, so it's going to take time," the forward said during the team's season-ending media today. "I think seeing the younger guys continue to strive to get better each and every day, show up to the rink with the right mindset, I think they've done a great job of that. The older guys, coming to the rink every day, continuing to have a good mindset, be positive... you know, got to go in the gym. You've got to work hard. You've got to work on your game, on the ice. You've got to continue, I think just kind of setting this new culture, like we've got to hold each other accountable. We've got to make sure that everyone's coming to the rink wanting to get better. And I think we really try to do that."