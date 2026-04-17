'I Think That's Exciting For Me, And Exciting Moving Forward': Brock Boeser Speaks On His And The Canucks' Future

Boeser, the longest-tenured Canucks skater, is approaching Vancouver's impending rebuild from a hopeful perspective.
The Vancouver Canucks' 2025-26 season may have ended on the ice, but the work doesn't stop there. This team has acknowledged that they still have a lot to get done in order to put themselves in a position of more success moving forward. Brock Boeser, the longest-tenured Canucks skater, was vocal about the things Vancouver has to do in order to start seeing those changes take place.
"I think it's hard to answer because this is the first time we've really said we're going through rebuild, so it's going to take time," the forward said during the team's season-ending media today. "I think seeing the younger guys continue to strive to get better each and every day, show up to the rink with the right mindset, I think they've done a great job of that. The older guys, coming to the rink every day, continuing to have a good mindset, be positive... you know, got to go in the gym. You've got to work hard. You've got to work on your game, on the ice. You've got to continue, I think just kind of setting this new culture, like we've got to hold each other accountable. We've got to make sure that everyone's coming to the rink wanting to get better. And I think we really try to do that."
This, Boeser explained, is something that the team worked on through the later stages of the season, specifically after the 2026 Trade Deadline. With a renewed sense of what the locker room could look like moving forward, the team was able to begin working on the intangibles of what creates a path towards future success.
"Once the trade deadline passed, we really try to hold each other accountable, make some rules around the rink, and really just try to get something set in stone and kind of build off of that. So I think we kind of took some steps in the right direction. But I think this summer is really important, not just for the young guys, but it's important for everyone. We cannot be set. What happened this year, it was rough, and no one should be going into summer thinking, 'oh, I had a good year.' We all need to get better. We all need to have the right mindset coming back in the fall."
One of the changes that occurred as early as this morning was the Canucks relieving General Manager Patrik Allvin of his duties. While it's not necessarily the change Boeser spoke about from a player perspective, he did offer insight as to how he felt about this particular organizational move.
"It obviously sucks. I definitely think that we have to take part of the blame too, because obviously it wasn't good enough this year. It's just unfortunate, and it's part of the business. He's been great to me, and he's been great to a lot of people. I wish him nothing but the best."
Boeser also spoke on Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote, whose fate with the team is currently unknown due to the season Vancouver has had.
"A lot of change happened this year. We had a lot of injuries at the start of the year. We had centres playing out of their position, we didn't have Petey for a while. It was a rough start to the year, and guys were having to play positions they didn't want to play. And then we got a ton of new guys on the team, and then we had to kind of re-teach the structure and the systems we were trying to play. It wasn't easy on Adam, like it was hard. He adjusted well. He came into the rink all the time with a great energy, great mindset. He was positive. There's times he had to give it to us, which is fair, but overall, I thought he did a great job of coming to the rink and really pushing us to be better each and every day, no matter the circumstances."
With all the lows the Canucks hit this season, many players may understandably be questioning their place with the team moving forward. Boeser is one of quite a few — Thatcher Demko, Elias Pettersson, and Teddy Bluger notably said similar — who expressed that, despite how things are looking right now, they want to stay to see things through.
"It's kind of the first time we've said we're going through rebuild here, and it's obviously been a long year, a lot of change, but [...] we've got a lot of young, young guys, young, good pieces. And I feel like they've definitely matured from a few months ago, I feel like we've tried to set a standard and try to build on something. These guys have shown up to the rink every day, working hard and really pushing to get better. We've kind of seen that this last little bit. I think that's exciting for me, and exciting moving forward."
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