Filip Chytil Is ‘100% Confident’ That He Will Be Ready For 2026–27 Canucks Training Camp

“It sucks. Not just this, but everything I battled with the last two years. And then finally, I feel like myself again [...] and yeah, I got hit to my face with a one-timer, and yeah, several fractures in my face, and that’s the end of the season. So it wasn't a good feeling at all. But what can I do with that now? And I took advantage of that time, what I had last month and now, when I was preparing already like in off-season for next year.”