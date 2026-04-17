Filip Chytil Is ‘100% Confident’ That He Will Be Ready For 2026–27 Canucks Training Camp

Chytil has played in a total of 27 games for the Canucks through the past two seasons.
Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil has consistently been dealt a bad hand when it comes to injuries. The forward appeared primed to take the team’s second-line centre role coming out of Training Camp in 2025, only to take a bad hit six games into the season that would keep him out of the lineup until mid-January. While he did end up getting into a few games after that, Chytil left Vancouver’s game against the Utah Mammoth on February 2 in what would ultimately be his final in-game appearance of the season.
Chytil returned to practice during the Olympic Break, skating with Vancouver out at UBC a couple of times. Where things took a big turn for the worse was when a one-timer came up and clipped him in the face, resulting in facial fractures that kept him sidelined for the rest of the season. The forward spoke briefly during the Canucks’ end-of-season media on what these injury struggles have been like for him.
“It sucks. Not just this, but everything I battled with the last two years. And then finally, I feel like myself again [...] and yeah, I got hit to my face with a one-timer, and yeah, several fractures in my face, and that’s the end of the season. So it wasn't a good feeling at all. But what can I do with that now? And I took advantage of that time, what I had last month and now, when I was preparing already like in off-season for next year.”
As he mentioned, Chytil was spotted skating with the Canucks at home practices towards the tail-end of the season, though his sessions often took place after Vancouver had wrapped their regular practice. Still, the fact that the forward has been out there is a good sign. For Chytil, he’s hoping that the extra time off helps him come back primed to play when Vancouver’s training camp begins in September.
“There’s been so much what I went through in the last two years, which was very complicated, but yeah, I feel very good now. I was happy that I could join the group and skate with them, and yeah, I'm 100% confident coming to the training camp and that everything's gonna be okay.”
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