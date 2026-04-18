Jim Rutherford's Future With The Canucks Looks Murky Based On Recent Comments

"Yeah, I'm not worried about myself. It's more about what's best for the Canucks. We're going to look for a guy with good integrity that wants to buy into what the direction of the team is, which is a rebuild. That's going to be very important. No shortcuts on the rebuild. Buy into that and have the right to make his own decisions. So look, I can adjust to anybody. I've worked with so many people in this game. I can adjust to however a guy works. But we want a guy, and it could be a first-year guy. We're going to open the process up to guys that haven't been GMs in this league, and potentially guys that have some experience, and get all the different ideas and try to pick the best guy to take this team forward. So for me, it's more about what that guy can do, not whether he can work with me, because this isn't about me."