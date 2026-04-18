The Canucks’ Search For A New GM Could Include Assistant General Manager Ryan Johnson

“I’ve done some studies on the teams that did rebuilds, and some of the teams I looked at — Montréal, Chicago, San Jose, Anaheim — three of those teams are already pretty much through the rebuild. Every one of those teams had a year just like the Canucks had this year. Everyone had points in the 50s. So this is not anything different from what rebuilding teams do. Now, the key is, where does it go from here? How quick does it get better and how much better next year and the following year after that? But like I’ve said a few times here, this team is positioned. It’s got the foundation and the structure to do that. And by the way, a lot of that credit goes to Patrik Allvin.”