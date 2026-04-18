Two Canucks Prospects Advance To 2026 CHL Conference Finals

Two Vancouver Canucks prospects have advanced to the third round of the CHL Playoffs. Over in the WHL, Braeden Cootes will be competing in the East Final, while in the OHL, Gabriel Chiarot has qualified for the West Final. As for Parker Alcos, he and the Kelowna Rockets will get a little break before the 2026 Memorial Cup as the Everett Silvertips eliminated them in the WHL on Friday.