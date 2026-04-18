Two Canucks Prospects Advance To 2026 CHL Conference Finals

The Prince Albert Raiders and Kitchener Rangers have advanced to the CHL's Conference Finals.
Two Vancouver Canucks prospects have advanced to the third round of the CHL Playoffs. Over in the WHL, Braeden Cootes will be competing in the East Final, while in the OHL, Gabriel Chiarot has qualified for the West Final. As for Parker Alcos, he and the Kelowna Rockets will get a little break before the 2026 Memorial Cup as the Everett Silvertips eliminated them in the WHL on Friday.
Starting with Cootes, he and the Prince Albert Raiders have been virtually unstoppable this post-season. Prince Albert is 8-1 and will face the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Eastern Conference Final. Focusing on Cootes, he has taken his game to another level with 11 points in nine games and has won 56.8% of his faceoffs.
Shifting to Chirarot, he and the Kitchener Rangers are also 8-1 in the playoffs. In the OHL's Western Conference Final, they will be battling the Windsor Spitfires. In nine games, Chiarot has picked up five points and has recorded at least one shot in every game.
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