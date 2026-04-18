Zeev Buium Reflects On His Rookie NHL Season & How The Canucks Can Improve In The Future

"I think it's, you're in Minnesota, the younger guys on the team there have 300, 400 plus games, so it's a completely different team. But I mean, we're all in this together right now. We're all learning every day from our mistakes. I think we're learning something new every day, too. I think that just comes with time and experience. And I think obviously, yeah, losing sucked, but I think we gave it our all. I think every night we tried our best to win. And obviously, it didn't happen every night, but I think we tried. I mean, sitting here right now and, you know, going through the year, we just had, you're not gonna sit here and you know, be like, oh, everything was good. We won this game or that game. And I think for us, just not trying to focus on that and more focus on how do we limit the mistakes we've made. How do we get better as a team and find ways to win games our own way. And I think toward the end there, we started to try to figure that out. Like I said, I think the biggest thing is just trying to take positives and the negatives and use them."