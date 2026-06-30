Meet The Six Invitees Who Will Attend The Vancouver Canucks' 2026 Development Camp

Just like Brimmer, Bennett Schimek signed with the AHL Canucks after his NCAA campaign came to a close. The 23-year-old had no problem finding the back of the net at the AHL level as he scored five goals while recording 11 points in 13 games with Abbotsford to end the season. Schimek is signed to a one-year AHL contract and is projected to be part of the AHL Canucks' top-six this season.