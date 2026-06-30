Meet The Six Invitees Who Will Attend The Vancouver Canucks' 2026 Development Camp

The Vancouver Canucks have six invitees at development camp this year.
With the 2026 NHL Entry Draft complete, the Vancouver Canucks are set to begin their annual development camp. This year's event will take place in Abbotsford from June 30 to July 2 and is open to the public. The first few days will feature on-ice sessions, while on July 2, the prospects will go head-to-head in a three-on-three tournament.
Among the group of 25 players are six invitees. Two players have already signed with the Abbotsford Canucks for next season, while the other four are looking to leave an impression on Vancouver's development staff. Here is a look at the six invitees.
Austin Brimmer
After a successful NCAA career, Austin Brimmer signed with Abbotsford at the end of the 2025-26 season. The 24-year-old winger played 13 AHL games and recorded his first career assist. Brimmer is currently signed to a one-year AHL deal and is projected to play in the middle-six this season.
Bennett Schimek
Just like Brimmer, Bennett Schimek signed with the AHL Canucks after his NCAA campaign came to a close. The 23-year-old had no problem finding the back of the net at the AHL level as he scored five goals while recording 11 points in 13 games with Abbotsford to end the season. Schimek is signed to a one-year AHL contract and is projected to be part of the AHL Canucks' top-six this season.
Anders Miller
In net will be a familiar name for WHL fans as Andres Miller has snagged an invite to development camp. The former Everett Silvertips goaltender went 29-4-0 last season and led Everett to a spot in the Memorial Cup Final. Miller is headed to the NCAA next year, where he will play for Lake Superior State University.
Nils Roberts Maurins
The other goalie invited to camp is Nils Roberts Maurins. The Latvian goaltender played in the USHL last year with Omaha Lancers and posted a record of 11-18-4. Maurins also suited up for Latvia at the 2026 World Juniors, where he posted a Save Percentage of .879 in four games.
Nate Tivey
The only defenceman to get an invite to camp this year is Nate Tivey. The 22-year-old played last season at Quinnipiac University, where he recorded eight points in 38 games. Tivey, who is listed at 6'6", 205 lbs, also spent three years in the QMJHL and was the Saint John Sea Dogs' captain for the 2024-25 campaign.
Connor Dale
The final invite is forward Connor Dale, who recently wrapped up his WHL career. The 21-year-old played 227 games in the WHL, which included 58 with the Vancouver Giants. Dale posted 60 points in 65 games last season and will spend the 2026-27 campaign at Merrimack College.
2026-27 Development Camp Schedule:
Tuesday, June 30
- Group 1 Skate - 10:45am PT
- Group 2 Skate - 11:45am PT
Wednesday, July 1
- Group 2 Skate - 11:45am PT
- Group 1 Skate - 12:45pm PT
Thursday, July 2
- Group 1 & 2 Skate - 10:45am PT
- 3-on3 Tournament - 11:45am PT
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