New Abbotsford GM Richard Seeley Brings Plenty Of Experience To The Canucks Organization
Richard Seeley has been named the newest GM of the Abbotsford Canucks.
The Vancouver Canucks have announced that Richard Seeley has been hired as the newest GM of the Abbotsford Canucks. The 47-year-old has spent the last eight years as GM of the Ontario Reign, as has a local connection as he is from Powell River, BC. Not only will Seeley serve as Abbotsford GM, but he will also be an Assistant General Manager with Vancouver.
Judging the work of an AHL GM is often not easy. The NHL affiliate often assembles the majority of the roster, as they send prospects and young players down to the AHL to develop. The job of an AHL General Manager is focused on ensuring these players improve while also filling out the roster to compete for the Calder Cup.
During Seeley's time with the Reign, Ontario won over 300 regular-season games. Last year, they won the Pacific Division while setting a new franchise record with 47 wins. The Reign and Canucks met once in the playoffs as Ontario swept Abbotsford in the second round back in 2024.
Several now-NHLers have gone through the Reign since Seeley took over as GM. Those players include Matt Roy, Michael Eyssimont, Gabriel Vilardi, Arthur Kaliyev, Sean Durzi, Quinton Byfield and Brandt Clarke. While Seeley did not play a part in drafting these players, he was tasked with teaching them how to become pros both on and off the ice.
It is also important to note that this will be the first time Seeley has the title of NHL Assistant General Manager. While with Ontario, he was not listed as an AGM with the Los Angeles Kings. Being an NHL AGM should present new challenges to Seeley, as his sole focus will no longer be just on the AHL.
Overall, Seeley has a strong track record in the AHL. The Reign have surpassed the 40-win mark in four of the last five seasons and have finished in the top three in the division in each of the last three years. Ultimately, his tenure will be judged on his work with the AHL Canucks and on whether he can not just build a strong team but also ensure that players are developing properly.
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