Abbotsford Canucks Advance To Round 2 Of The 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs Over Tucson: One Year Ago Today

This particular game was big for this team for many reasons — one, of course, being the fact that it set them up for a second-round matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Having said that, Abbotsford’s 5–0 Game 3 win also gave former Canucks goaltender Artūrs Šilovs his first AHL playoff shutout. This was only the first of five shutouts that he would finish the 2025 post-season with.