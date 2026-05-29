'We Know We're The Best, & We Just Have To Play Like It': Canucks Prospect Chiarot Is Focused On Winning A Memorial Cup With The Kitchener Rangers

"We kind of dealt with this a little bit during the OHL playoffs. Sweeping a team in four games, and then having to wait a week to play the next round. So we're kind of used to stuff like this. But I think just not trying to think too much about the game, and what the stakes are. I know it's tough, especially for older guys. It could be their last game ever in junior hockey. So just try not to think too much of it, and just think of it as another game."