'We Know We're The Best, & We Just Have To Play Like It': Canucks Prospect Chiarot Is Focused On Winning A Memorial Cup With The Kitchener Rangers

Vancouver Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot is off to the 2026 Memorial Cup Final.
Gabriel Chiarot is headed to the 2026 Memorial Cup Final. The 2025 fifth-rounder is currently playing for the Kitchener Rangers, who booked a spot in the championship game after going 3-0 in the tournament's round-robin. Chiarot has already found the back of the net in Kelowna, as through his first three games, he has recorded a goal, an assist and six shots on goal.
Kitchener entered the tournament as favourites to lift the historic trophy. The Rangers won the OHL championship this year and have only lost two games since the start of the playoffs. In speaking with The Hockey News, Chiarot explained Kitchener's mentality heading into Sunday's Memorial Cup Final.
"We came in with the mindset that we're the best team here, and we're gonna win it all," said Chiarot. "I think we've done exactly that to this point. Obviously these teams are pretty good, but we know we're the best, and we just have to play like it."
Since the Rangers finished first in the round-robin, they gained an automatic berth into the Memorial Cup Final. This means the team will get four days off before facing off in the championship game. Overall, Chiarot and his teammates are not concerned about the extended break, as they faced similar situations throughout the 2026 post-season.
"We kind of dealt with this a little bit during the OHL playoffs. Sweeping a team in four games, and then having to wait a week to play the next round. So we're kind of used to stuff like this. But I think just not trying to think too much about the game, and what the stakes are. I know it's tough, especially for older guys. It could be their last game ever in junior hockey. So just try not to think too much of it, and just think of it as another game."
Being on a championship team can help with a prospect's development. Being exposed to high-stress situations early in their careers can help prepare a player for a future long post-season run at the pro level. When asked about some of the lessons he has learned over the past few months, Chiarot spoke about the benefit of being on a championship-winning team.
"Just learning how to play in these high-stakes games. Obviously, this is the biggest stage in junior hockey across Canada. Just learning how to be resilient through these tough games, and play with the lead, without the lead, things like that."
As for the Canucks, there have been some significant changes since Chiarot was drafted and signed his entry-level contract with the organization. This includes Henrik and Daniel Sedin taking over as Co-Presidents of Hockey Operations. Chiarot already has some experience working with the Sedins as they were on the ice with him at both Development and Training Camp last season.
"Going on the ice with them for Development Camp there, they're really skilled players, and it showed. They know a lot about the game. They've played for a long time in the NHL, and they've accomplished a lot of great things. They know what they're doing, and I think the belief in them is really high from Canucks fans and the organization."
Another person whom Chiarot had the chance to work with is current Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra. Last year, Malhotra not only helped out at Development Camp but was also behind the bench for Vancouver in their two-game 2025 Prospects Showcase against the Seattle Kraken. Chiarot has fond memories of working with Malhotra, who is the rumoured favourite to take over the Canucks' open Head Coach position.
"He's a tough coach. He praises his players a lot, and I think he does a good job of keeping everyone in check. We skated with him as well. He was my coach for the Prospects Tournament in Everett. Nothing but good things to say about him. He was great to me."
As for Chiarot as a prospect, it is clear that he impressed Vancouver last year. It is not often that late-round picks sign ELC's right out of Training Camp, but that is exactly what happened with Chiarot. When asked about his development plan with the organization, Chiarot detailed what the Canucks wanted him to work on this past season.
"I think the main goal was to continue playing my game and not try to change my game into something I'm not. So I think I've done a good job of that this year. There's a little bit of talk about getting my agility better, and things like that, but the main focus was to just continue to play the way I play."
The big question for Chiarot is what happens next season. He is AHL-eligible, but could also head back to the OHL for one final season. At the moment, though, Chiarot remains focused on the task at hand, which is lifting the Memorial Cup on Sunday night.
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