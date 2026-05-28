Former Canucks Defenceman Having Strong 2026 IIHF World Championship Campaign

Notably, Ekman-Larsson’s last time competing at the IIHF World Championships was in 2022, back when he was still with the Canucks. The defenceman suffered a bad foot fracture during the tournament that ultimately caused his preparation for the next season to skid. In the following NHL season, he put up two goals and 20 assists in 54 games and ended up being bought-out. The season after, he won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.