Former Canucks Defenceman Having Strong 2026 IIHF World Championship Campaign

Former Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is tied for first in scoring by a defenceman at the 2026 World Championship.
When the preliminary round of the 2026 IIHF World Championship concluded on Tuesday, three players sat atop the list of points by defencemen — Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi (Switzerland), Boston Bruins’ Henri Jokiharju (Finland), and former Vancouver Canucks and current Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Sweden).
Ekman-Larsson, who spent two seasons with the Canucks before being bought-out in 2023, has scored three goals and five assists in seven World Championship games this year, also serving as Team Sweden’s captain for the third time in his career. He has put up two multi-point games throughout the tournament including three assists in his team’s 6–0 win against Slovakia.
This is Ekman-Larsson’s second time representing Sweden internationally this calendar year, as the defenceman also played for his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He did not register any points in Sweden’s five-game quarter-final Olympic campaign.
Notably, Ekman-Larsson’s last time competing at the IIHF World Championships was in 2022, back when he was still with the Canucks. The defenceman suffered a bad foot fracture during the tournament that ultimately caused his preparation for the next season to skid. In the following NHL season, he put up two goals and 20 assists in 54 games and ended up being bought-out. The season after, he won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.
Ekman-Larsson and Sweden, which also features Canucks forward Linus Karlsson, will play the tournament-leading host Team Switzerland later today for a spot in the semi-finals. Puck drop is scheduled for 11:20 am PT.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.