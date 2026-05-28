Aatu Räty & Finland Advance To Semi-Finals In 4–1 Win Against Czechia: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

As mentioned, Karlsson was the lone player to find the back of the net for Sweden, putting in the work to bring the puck in throughout his shift before tossing it between the legs of Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni. Former Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson potted his ninth point of the tournament on this play. Karlsson also had two shots on goal in 12:41 minutes played during today’s game.