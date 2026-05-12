New Reports Indicate That Evan Gold Will Not Be The Next General Manager Of The Vancouver Canucks

Evan Gold was one of the favourites to land the open Canucks GM job.
After being labelled as one of the favourites to land the Vancouver Canucks open General Manager job, it appears that Evan Gold is out of the running. Multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon have indicated that the Boston Bruins' Assistant General Manager will, in fact, not be on his way to Vancouver. Gold has been with the Bruins organization since 2015 and has served as the GM of the Providence Bruins for the last three years.
In a post on social media, TSN's Farhan Lalji wrote, "Irf reporting that Ryan Johnson will be the #Canucks next head of hockey operations. I've heard Gold may have overplayed his hand over the past 48 hours. Certainly the fit between the Sedin's and RJ will be a much cleaner one than connecting the twins with someone they'd never worked with."
Lalji's post was in response to one from Daily Faceoffs' Irfaan Gaffar, who wrote, "Don't believe Evan Gold will be part of this management group." Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie & Dhali also provided an update, saying, "My gut says Ryan Johnson has been offered a position, either director of hockey ops or GM. Deal is not done. Sedin twins will have big say. Do not get the sense Evan Gold is still in the mix."
At the time of writing, it is unclear how the Canucks will structure their front office for the 2026-27 season. All that is known is that Henrik and Daniel Sedin will be promoted from their current roles as "Development Coaches". Vancouver has been looking for a new GM since the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, when the organization fired Patrik Allvin.
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