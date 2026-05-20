NHL Agent Calls Out Former Canucks President Of Hockey Operations

After the Vancouver Canucks fired Head Coach Adam Foote on Tuesday, Linden appeared on Sportsnet 650 to speak about Vancouver's new management group. The 56-year-old spoke about the Sedins and Ryan Johnson being a united front, and how he did not have the same support during his tenure as President of Hockey Operations from 2014 to 2018. To this day, Linden is well respected by Canucks fans and is someone people in the market enjoy listening to when he does radio hits.