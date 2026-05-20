NHL Agent Calls Out Former Canucks President Of Hockey Operations

Allan Walsh has called out Trevor Linden on social media.
Trevor Linden had a very eventful NHL career both on and off the ice. This included being elected NHLPA President in 1998, which was a title he held until 2006. During his time as President, Linden was at the forefront during the 2004-05 lockout, and helped negotiate a new CBA that saw the league return to action after.
After the Vancouver Canucks fired Head Coach Adam Foote on Tuesday, Linden appeared on Sportsnet 650 to speak about Vancouver's new management group. The 56-year-old spoke about the Sedins and Ryan Johnson being a united front, and how he did not have the same support during his tenure as President of Hockey Operations from 2014 to 2018. To this day, Linden is well respected by Canucks fans and is someone people in the market enjoy listening to when he does radio hits.
A day after the clip was posted, NHL Agent and Co-Managing Director of Octagon-Hockey Allan Walsh took to social media to share his thoughts on Linden. In a post on "X", Walsh wrote, "Trevor Linden and “presenting a united front” should never be uttered in the same sentence. One of the persons most responsible for going behind the back of NHLPA leadership to strike a deal with Gary on a triple hard salary cap with escrow. Cost players billions of dollars."
Walsh currently represents over 25 players in the NHL. Among them is Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek, who signed an eight-year extension worth $58 million in 2024. Other notable players that Walsh represents include Jonathan Huberdeau, Jonathan Drouin and JJ Peterka.
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