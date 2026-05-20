'We Know We're Going To Get A Really Good Hockey Player': Canucks GM Ryan Johnson Is Confident In His Scouting Team Ahead Of The 2026 NHL Entry Draft

"Our discussions with our amateur group have been fantastic. Just my gut feeling tells me we should be prepared for anything of movement. I don't think it will go as scripted. And that's not my knowledge. I think it's one of those years where it may fall out of the typical order. That's just a hunch, but our group has done a fantastic job of preparing. We still have some work to do with the combine, obviously coming. Some more discussions and interviews, but it's an exciting time to be picking whether we ended up first, third, we know we're going to get a really good hockey player at that number, and somebody that we hope to be a part of this whole journey that we're discussing."