'We Know We're Going To Get A Really Good Hockey Player': Canucks GM Ryan Johnson Is Confident In His Scouting Team Ahead Of The 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Vancouver Canucks GM Ryan Johnson spoke recently about the upcoming 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
The 2026 NHL Entry Draft is going to be crucial for the Vancouver Canucks as they start their rebuild. Not only does Vancouver have the third overall pick, but they also have four selections in the top 45. If the Canucks can draft and develop correctly, players selected at the end of June could become key fixtures of Vancouver's lineup in the next few years.
During a recent media availability, Canucks GM Ryan Johnson was asked a few draft-related questions. While the organization has seen some significant changes, it appears that the scouting staff will remain the same at least for the time being. That includes Director of Amateur Scouting Todd Harvey, whom Johnson gave a vote of confidence to on Tuesday.
"I have the utmost respect for Todd Harvey, said Johnson. "How he's led his group, he's really evolved as a leader over the years, and been challenged. But he's been able to build this group and make some changes where he felt needed. But nobody works harder than Todd. He commands the room. He's empowered his staff, and if you really strike it down to some of the picks and the (Ty) Muellers and the D Peteys (Elias Pettersson), (Kirill) Kudryavtsev, and these guys have done a fantastic job of finding players late, middle to late rounds. And we haven't had an opportunity to pick up in the draft, but we will this year, and so that's exciting for those guys. They're excited. They've done the work, and we're looking forward to the next six weeks."
The 2026 draft is intriguing because there is a ton of debate on where players will eventually be selected. On top of a debate about whether Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg goes first overall, there are also questions about whether the San Jose Sharks will use the second overall pick or if it will be on the move. As Johnson explained, he and his staff are well prepared regardless of what happens before their first selection.
"Our discussions with our amateur group have been fantastic. Just my gut feeling tells me we should be prepared for anything of movement. I don't think it will go as scripted. And that's not my knowledge. I think it's one of those years where it may fall out of the typical order. That's just a hunch, but our group has done a fantastic job of preparing. We still have some work to do with the combine, obviously coming. Some more discussions and interviews, but it's an exciting time to be picking whether we ended up first, third, we know we're going to get a really good hockey player at that number, and somebody that we hope to be a part of this whole journey that we're discussing."
Another draft-related topic of conversation surrounding Vancouver is best player available versus positional need. Drafting for positional need has burned the Canucks in the past, leading to more talented players slipping to other teams. Based on Johnson's answer, there have already been some debates among his staff about which direction Vancouver should take.
"Yeah, you really can. And that's where I think originally, through the list, is just targeting what they think the best player available would be in that slot. Something we discussed, and organizationally, are there needs or areas of intrigue from a certain player type? Those are things we'll still be talking about as we head towards the end of June."
It is also important that there are debates going on when it comes to prospect lists. Having every scout on the same list is problematic, as differing perspectives can help expose potential future issues. According to Johnson, there have been plenty of debates amongst the scouting group, which should help the Canucks properly evaluate prospects.
"I think there were some very good discussions, which is all I want out of those meetings. If it's easy, if it's just here's a list, you've got to challenge them and ask the questions. I've seen these players play, but not the views that these guys have, so I think the best meetings are the ones that there's some contention, some debate, and that's how you get to hopefully the end result."
Over the next few weeks, there will be plenty of debate on how Vancouver should approach the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The Canucks currently have 10 selections, including two in the first round. If Vancouver can nail this draft, it will go a long way toward building a strong prospect pool.
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