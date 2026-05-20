Why Firing Adam Foote Was The Right Move For The Vancouver Canucks

Adam Foote spent one season as Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks.
The Vancouver Canucks made a significant decision on Tuesday, firing Head Coach Adam Foote. In addition to Foote, Vancouver also elected to fire Assistant Coaches Scott Young, Kevin Dean and Brett McLean. Essentially, the Canucks have cleaned house after the 2025-26 season and will enter the 2026-27 season with a brand-new management group and coaching staff.
Firing Foote and his coaching staff would not have been an easy decision to make for new General Manager Ryan Johnson. Not only did Foote have two years left on his deal, but he had the opportunity to serve as Head Coach for only one season. Despite his limited run as Vancouver's bench boss, firing Foote was the right decision for the organization.
When looking at Foote's resume, the first area that stands out is the Canucks' record last year. Under his guidance, Vancouver finished with a 25-49-8 record, which ranked 32nd in the league. The Canucks also had a league-high 314 goals, while finishing tied for 30th in goals for with 210.
Vancouver also set some franchise records at home this season. The Canucks won just nine games, setting the franchise record for the fewest wins at home in a campaign. Vancouver also failed to eclipse the .400 points percentage at home for the first time in franchise history, finishing at .280.
There was also plenty of debate on whether Foote was the right coach to lead a rebuild. While his coaching led the Canucks to a last-place finish, which helped secure a top-three pick this year, younger players on the roster were often denied ice time, even after Vancouver announced it was in a rebuild. This includes Aatu Räty, Max Sasson, and Nils Höglander, who all averaged under 13 minutes and were, on occasion, healthy scratched over the final 51 games of the season.
While players need to earn their ice time, there also needs to be an understanding that they can make mistakes without being demoted down the lineup or placed in the press box. This is especially true during a rebuild, when the process is more important than the final result on the scoreboard. Even if it meant losing, Foote should have made sure younger players were given more ice time in crucial situations rather than relying so heavily on experienced players.
Lastly, it was clear just by watching the team that structure was an issue for virtually the entire year. While the Canucks did look better over the final month, they still allowed 29.8 shots per game, which was the fourth-highest in the NHL. While the exact reason for Vancouver's disorganization remains unclear, it is the coaching staff's responsibility to ensure that all players understand their roles and how the game plan should be executed.
In the end, the Canucks firing Foote was the only viable option. With the organization hiring a new management group, starting fresh on the bench was the best option moving forward. With the Head Coach position officially open, it is now up to new General Manager Ryan Johnson to find a replacement who can successfully lead Vancouver through its rebuild.
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