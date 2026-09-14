Boeser Drawing On Lessons Learned From New Management Team To Help Lead Canucks Through The Rebuild

“Bo learned from the Sedins, and it’s just a trickle effect. When I’d see Bo coming to the rink every day working hard, and all these guys — those guys were so great to me when I was a rookie, and they were super nice, and they helped lead. I think I was the youngest guy, kind of just me by myself, but it’s a little different these days with a lot of young guys, but we’ve got to make sure that we stick together and help lead.”