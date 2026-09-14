Boeser Drawing On Lessons Learned From New Management Team To Help Lead Canucks Through The Rebuild

Now one of the Canucks' veteran leaders, Brock Boeser is using the lessons he's learned from his former teammates to help lead Vancouver's next wave of stars.
Now a decade into his NHL career, all spent with the Vancouver Canucks, Brock Boeser is using the lessons he’s learned to help lead the next wave of Canucks stars.
Having been with the organization since he was drafted in 2015, Boeser’s seen Vancouver at various points in their contention status, from hovering at the bottom of the Pacific to claiming a spot atop the division. His lengthy tenure with the team has also ensured that he’s played with, and played for, a long list of people.
Boeser spent his rookie NHL season led by none-other than Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who are now Vancouver’s co-Presidents of Hockey Operations. He’s worked with new Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson since his time at the University of North Dakota, and is one of the few players remaining from new Head Coach Manny Malhotra’s first go-around with Vancouver’s coaching staff as an assistant.
It’ll be these figures that help the Canucks right the ship as they plunge into the choppy waters of a rebuild.
“First off, just great people in these positions and great hockey minds,” Boeser said in a media availability on Monday. “I think they’re definitely awesome people to have in these positions. But at the same time, I know they’re gonna expect a lot out of all of us.”
Having known all of these key organizational figures for the bulk of his NHL career, Boeser knows that they’re the right people to help guide Vancouver through a rebuild.
“You can go up and have a conversation with them and just be yourself, and I think that’s really important to have that connection. And then secondly [...] they know hockey. Obviously the Sedins know hockey, RJ knows hockey, Manny, and I think it’s a great spot to be in.”
The Sedin culture of the Canucks organization is something that Boeser is deeply familiar with, having gotten to witness it first-hand before seeing it be passed on to others, such as former Canucks and now-New York Islanders captain Bo Horvat.
“Bo learned from the Sedins, and it’s just a trickle effect. When I’d see Bo coming to the rink every day working hard, and all these guys — those guys were so great to me when I was a rookie, and they were super nice, and they helped lead. I think I was the youngest guy, kind of just me by myself, but it’s a little different these days with a lot of young guys, but we’ve got to make sure that we stick together and help lead.”
Despite only playing with them for a year, Boeser learned lots from the two Canucks legends.
“They were just such professionals, coming into the rink every day, never complained, wanted to get better each and every day, took care of their bodies. Even when they knew they were retiring and we didn’t, they still were on the bikes after games and taking care of their bodies. They’re just such great professionals, and that’s why everyone loves them, and that’s why I have faith and trust in them right now.”
That Sedin culture is something that Vancouver is going to need now more than ever. Boeser knows he’s going to have to be a key part in keeping it alive.
“You can never predict what happens in this league, and obviously, a couple tough years, but we’re in a new chapter now — that’s what I keep saying — and it’s just part of it. We’ve got to re-build this culture back up and really get it going in the right direction.”
It was only 10 years ago that Boeser was in the same situation that many of Vancouver’s young players are finding themselves in now — breaking into the league on a team that, despite what could be a promising future, looks like they could be set for a rough couple of years before they finally contend. It was players like the Sedins who helped impart their knowledge to Boeser on the ice, and figures like Johnson and Malhotra who helped mentor him off it.
As Boeser steps into a bigger leadership role to help lead a new, younger Canucks team, he’ll have the assistance of those who did-so for him 10 years before.
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