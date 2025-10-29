Vancouver Canucks Call Up Mackenzie MacEachern, Assign Nils Åman To The AHL

The Vancouver Canucks have made two roster moves ahead of their three-game road trip. Vancouver has called up winger MacKenzie MacEachern from the Abbotsford Canucks while assigning Nils Åman to the AHL. MacEachern has played seven games with Abbotsford this season, scoring seven goals and recording four penalty minutes.

MacEachern does have some NHL experience. The 31-year-old has played in 123 games, scoring 11 goals and recording 20 points. MacEachern is also a Stanley Cup champion as he was part of the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

As for Åman, he has played two games for the Canucks this season. He has yet to record a point while averaging 8:40 of ice time. Åman has already played four games in the AHL this year, recording three assists.

Vancouver will once again hit the road, starting with a Thursday night matchup with the Blues. The Canucks and St. Louis have already played once this season, with the Blues defeating Vancouver 5-2. Game time is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

The Stats Behind Game #11: Rangers 2, Canucks 0

Canucks Forward Conor Garland Exits Game Against The New York Rangers

Comparing The Canucks & Rangers Since The J.T. Miller Trade

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.