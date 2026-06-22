Report: Canucks Veterans Blueger & Forbort Expected To Test Free-Agency

Canucks veterans Teddy Blueger and Derek Forbort are expected to test free-agency, as per CHEK TV's Rick Dhaliwal.
Earlier today, CHEK TV's Rick Dhaliwal reported that veterans Teddy Blueger and Derek Forbort are expected to test free-agency come July 1. Both players just wrapped their respective two and one-year deals with Vancouver.
Blueger skated in 35 games for the Canucks in 2025-26, having missed the bulk of the season due to injuries. The center scored an impressive nine goals and eight assists in this span of time, the likes of which made him an intriguing trade candidate come the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.
The forward first signed with Vancouver in free-agency, joining the club for their playoff run during the 2023-24 season. During that season, Blueger tied a career-high in points with six goals and 22 assists in 68 games, setting a new personal record for assists in a single season with 22.
Blueger signed a contract extension with Vancouver in 2024, joining the Canucks for two more years at $1.8M AAV.
Forbort played in two games for the Canucks this season, missing the rest of the year due to an injury that ultimately did not recover as planned. Prior to 2025-26, he skated in 54 games for Vancouver in 2024-25, cementing himself as a solid penalty killer for the team while logging two goals and nine assists.
Before signing back-to-back one-year deals with Vancouver, Forbort spent time with the Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, and Los Angeles Kings.
The Canucks' other pending unrestricted free-agents include forwards Evander Kane, Curtis Douglas and Joseph LaBate, defenceman Guillaume Brisebois, and goaltender Jiří Patera.
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