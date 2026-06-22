The Canucks Need A Center: They Should Still Wing It With Ivar Stenberg

The Canucks need more than another center to fix this. They need players who can drive play through the middle of the ice for the next decade. That doesn't mean they should pick one this draft.
Former Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet once preached about protecting the guts of the ice. He wasn't wrong — but eventually, you need players who can attack through the guts of the ice, too.
That's why the debate between Caleb Malhotra and Ivar Stenberg has become so fascinating.
The Canucks need more than another center to fix this. They need players who can drive play through the middle of the ice for the next decade.
That doesn't mean they should pick one this draft.
Six months ago, this wasn't even a debate. If the Canucks landed the third-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Stenberg always felt like the obvious choice.
Today, Malhotra's rise has made that decision far less straightforward.
But at the end of the day, the best player available is still the right choice.
In this case, that's Stenberg.
The Case for Caleb Malhotra
When people talk about Malhotra, the first thing they mention is that he's the best center in this draft. You could even argue he and Viggo Björck have the best chance to become long-term first- and second-line centers from this class.
Honestly, if the Canucks somehow managed to get both, that would be the dream scenario.
But that's a story for another day.
The reality is Vancouver still needs help down the middle. Elias Pettersson has looked closer to a 50-point center than the 90-point version from three years ago, Marco Rossi still needs to prove he can be a permanent 2C on a contender, Filip Chytil is coming off another significant injury, and Aatu Räty and Braeden Cootes are still developing.
That's exactly why the argument for Malhotra is so compelling.
Watching Malhotra, it's easy to see a player who impacts every area of the game. His hands are elite. His reaction time is outstanding. He has high-end vision, a legitimate NHL shot, and competes every single shift.
Malhotra separates himself away from the puck. He's relentless on the forecheck, strong on the backcheck, wins battles, and impacts the game without needing possession.
That's why the Dylan Larkin comparison makes sense — not because he skates like Larkin, but because of the role: a trusted, all-situations center who drives play through all three zones.
Even if Malhotra never reaches that level, his floor still looks outstanding. At worst, you're getting a high-end 2C. At best, a legitimate No. 1 center.
The Canucks would still be getting an outstanding player if they called his name.
Why Stenberg Still Gets the Edge
Here's where the argument shifts.
If Stenberg is still available when Vancouver picks third, that's the pick.
This isn't about drafting the best center — it's about drafting the best player available.
And that's still Stenberg.
Watching the Swedish winger, it's easy to find yourself rewinding the tape. Not because of what he did with the puck, but because of what he saw before everyone else did.
That's what stands out the most. Stenberg doesn't force offence; he creates it.
He arrives early, protects pucks, wins them back, extends possessions and always seems to stay one step ahead. Those are NHL habits, and they're why his game should translate.
There's real substance underneath the skill.
Many scouts believe Stenberg has the second-highest offensive ceiling in this draft behind Gavin McKenna.
That's what makes him so intriguing. You don't often find players who combine elite offensive upside with pro habits away from the puck. He's just as comfortable creating off the rush as he is extending possessions below the goal line.
That's the type of player every team spends years trying to find.
When drafting third overall, that's exactly the type of upside worth betting on.
Malhotra projects as the player every coach wants.
Stenberg projects as the player every opposing coach has to game plan for.
That's the swing worth taking.
One Final Wrinkle
One final wrinkle came when the San Jose Sharks, who currently hold the second-overall pick, acquired Michael Kesselring.
Kesselring doesn't eliminate Chase Reid going second-overall, but it does give the Sharks another NHL-calibre defenceman. If Kesselring stabilizes part of San Jose's blue line, the Sharks may be more willing to pivot away from a defenceman like Reid and target a dynamic forward instead. That decision could completely reshape Vancouver's draft board at No. 3.
If that happens, Stenberg's chances of reaching Vancouver probably become much slimmer.
Still, the chances of Stenberg falling to Vancouver are a whole lot better than McKenna falling to No. 3.
The Final Pick
The Canucks need a center.
They just shouldn't draft one if they believe the best player on the board is still Stenberg.
If Stenberg is the better player, then the answer is simple; take the best player, and figure out the next center later.
This team isn't one player away from contending in the first place. There will be other opportunities to address the middle of the ice through future drafts, trades, or player development. That's a much easier problem to solve than finding another game-breaking talent.
If Stenberg becomes the player many believe he can be, nobody in Vancouver will care that he wasn't a center.
They'll just be glad the Canucks drafted the best player available.
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