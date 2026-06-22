How The Tkachuk & Samoskevich Trades Impact The Vancouver Canucks

At the end of the day, however, as much as Vancouver would likely jump at the opportunity to grab another first-round pick in this year’s draft, the Senators will probably want to use the assets acquired in the Tkachuk package to make a big splash and acquire a bigger-impact player. If they do decide to go down the route of obtaining secondary pieces that can produce offensively, a trade with the Canucks for DeBrusk could be one to look out for.