How The Canucks’ 2025 NHL Draft Class Performed One Year After Selection: Part 2

The 2025 Canucks draft class and where they are one year after being selected.
As it stands, 10 players are set to join the Vancouver Canucks organization after the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
Last year, Vancouver added six players to their ranks via the entry draft, one of which even ended up making his NHL debut only a few months after.
Here’s the second-half of the Canucks’ 2025 NHL Draft class and how they performed one year after they were selected.
Wilson Björck
The third center drafted by Vancouver in 2025, Björck was selected by the Canucks in the fifth-round. The brother of 2026 draft prospect Viggo Björck, Wilson spent the 2024–25 season alongside his brother while playing for Djurgårdens IF of the J20 Nationell league. In 43 games, the forward put up 28 goals and 39 assists.
Björck made the move to the NCAA for the 2025–26 season, playing in 31 games for Colorado College. He finished tied for the seventh-most points and assists on his team with 15 and 10 respectively, while also recording a total of 52 shots on goal throughout the year. In Björck’s first year with the team, Colorado finished with an overall record of 13–17–6.
On an international level, Björck’s 2025–26 season was headlined by his time at the 2026 U-20 IIHF World Junior Championship. While he didn’t play very often, predominantly skating as Sweden’s 13th forward, Björck ended up winning a Gold medal alongside his brother.
Gabriel Chiarot
Vancouver drafted Chiarot in the sixth-round of last year’s draft, with the forward’s post-draft season going swimmingly. Prior to being selected, however, Chiarot took part in his second OHL season with the Brampton Steelheads, scoring his career-high in goals (21) and his then- career-high in overall points with 35 in 66 games.
The 2025–26 season saw Chiarot take different strides in his development. He kicked the season off by signing his entry-level contract with the Canucks before returning to the Steelheads and logging 15 goals and 10 assists in 31 games. Soon after, the forward was traded to the Kitchener Rangers, with whom he put together five goals and six assists in 31 games.
Kitchener dominated throughout the OHL playoffs, winning the 2026 championship after sweeping two of their four opponents and only losing two total games in their other two series. They took the OHL championship home over the Barrie Colts, punching their ticket to the 2026 Memorial Cup. Through 18 post-season games, Chiarot scored five goals and six assists.
At the Memorial Cup, Kitchener dominated once again to secure their third championship in franchise history. They did not lose a single game throughout their entire round-robin tournament and bested the Everett Silvertips by a score of 6–2 in the Final. Chiarot had two points in Kitchener’s four games, with both being tallied in the Rangers’ round-robin win against Everett.
Matthew Lansing
Vancouver’s final selection in the 2025 draft was Lansing, who was picked in the seventh-round. The center spent his draft year with a combination of teams including both the Waterloo Black Hawks and Fargo Force of the USHL as well as the U.S. National Team Development Program’s U-18 team. He had 17 points in 40 games with Waterloo and 10 points in 14 games with Fargo.
The 2025–26 season was Lansing’s first in the NCAA and first as a member of the Quinnipiac University Bobcats. He finished his season 12th on Quinnipiac’s roster in points with eight goals and 10 assists in 40 games. Fellow NHL prospects playing for Quinnipiac in 2025–26 included points-leader Ethan Wyttenbach (Calgary Flames), Christopher Pelosi and Elliott Groenewold (Boston Bruins), and Charlie Leddy (New Jersey Devils).
Lansing and Quinnipiac finished their regular season with an overall record of 27–10–3, qualifying for the 2026 NCAA DI Men’s Ice Hockey Championship. While they advanced over Providence College by a score of 5–2, Quinnipiac was eventually shut-out by the University of North Dakota and eliminated from Frozen Four contention.
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