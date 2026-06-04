‘Vancouver And This Organization Have A Very Special Place In My Heart': Manny Malhotra Discusses Becoming The Canucks’ New Head Coach

“I think one thing we experienced in Abbotsford was that the commitment to the daily improvements was something that helped our group get to where we did over the course of the year. And I think that is one of the major reasons why this is such a special opportunity,” he explained. “You’ve heard [Ryan Johnson] talk about developing and building that foundation of what this group needs to be about and harping on that same messaging every day. For me, and our coaching staff, it’ll be about those daily incremental improvements. Today’s practice needs to look better than yesterday’s practice. The level of execution needs to be better than it was yesterday, and I think by developing that mindset with the guys, you now start to see individual growth, you now see collective growth in the group, and that’s where we’ll start to take strides. The opportunity to instill those things from day one is one of the things that really excites me.”