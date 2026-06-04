Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Ivar Stenberg

A deep dive into Frölunda HC winger Ivar Stenberg.
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Frölunda HC left winger Ivar Stenberg, who Vancouver could select third overall.
Stenberg is the top International Skater for the 2026 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old had a productive season in the SHL, with 33 points in 43 games. This season, Stenberg was named not only SHL Rookie of the Year but also Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year, which is an award previously won by Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Mattias Öhlund, and Jonathan Lekkerimäki.
Not only was Stenberg impressive in the SHL, but he also made a statement on the international stage. Listed at 5'11", 183 lbs, he won Gold at the 2026 World Juniors and played for Sweden at the 2026 World Championship. At the World Championship, he finished with eight points in eight games, which ranked third on Sweden's roster.
Despite his young age, Stenberg already has an extensive trophy case. He has won a total of five medals for Sweden, while this year, Frölunda HC won the Champions Hockey League. Stenberg was also named a top-three player for Sweden at the 2026 World Juniors and was the only rookie in the SHL to record more than 30 points this season.
What makes Stenberg a can't-miss prospect is his ability to impact the game at both ends of the ice. He is a talented playmaker who constantly hustles back into the defensive zone after a turnover. Once in the defensive zone, Stenberg's ability to read plays helps him anticipate passes and clog up shooting lanes.
As for the transition game, Stenberg often elects to enter the offensive zone with the puck on his stick. Once he crosses the blue line, he can slow the play down and identify teammates in scoring positions. Stenberg is also a player who likes to create from the middle of the ice rather than control the play from the perimeter.
One area of Stenberg's game that stands out is his ability to find open space in the offensive zone. When he doesn't have the puck, he is constantly moving, making him difficult to defend against. Stenberg is also deceptively good at protecting the puck both along the boards and while in motion.
Overall, Stenberg is considered by most draft experts to have the highest floor of any prospect in this draft. He plays a mature game, which should help him transition right away into the NHL. If Stenberg hits his potential, he could develop into a dynamic winger who can not only put up points, but be relied upon in the defensive zone.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profiles:
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.