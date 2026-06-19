BC Ties Sit At The Heart Of New Canucks Hires Daren Hermiston & Richard Seeley

“To do this as fast as possible, we’ve got to be very careful and go slow. I think that’s the fastest way to get to where we want to be,” co-President Henrik Sedin said at the time. “We’ve got the full support from ownership. They are putting in and giving us all the resources to whatever we want and need to make this as fast as possible, but to not do it too fast. So that means whatever helps us do this with the right timing, they’re going to support.”