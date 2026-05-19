Report: Vancouver Canucks Fire Head Coach Adam Foote

Adam Foote served as Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks for one season.
It appears the Vancouver Canucks will have a new Head Coach for the 2026-27 season. According to a post on social media from TSN's Darren Dreger, "Sources say Adam Foote has been let go as Head Coach. Other changes to the coaching staff also being made."
Foote recently wrapped up his first season as the Canucks Head Coach. He led Vancouver to a 25-49—8 and finished the 2025-26 campaign in 32nd place. The Canucks led the league in goals against this season with 314 while finishing tied for 30th in goals for with 210.
Before becoming Head Coach, Foote served three seasons as Vancouver's Assistant Head Coach. His only other time as a Head Coach came in the WHL, when he coached the Kelowna Rockets from 2018-20. Foote played 1154 during his NHL career, which included winning two Stanley Cups.
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