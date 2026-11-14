Revisiting The Canucks And Rangers’ Move For J.T. Miller Ahead Of Fifth Matchup Since The Trade

Chytil has played in a total of 34 games since being acquired by the Canucks, with the forward projected to face his former team for the first time tonight. He has scored five goals and six assists throughout his tenure with Vancouver, with two of these assists coming in the seven games he has played so far this year. While health has been a big issue for Chytil through his time with the Canucks, when he has been in the lineup, the forward has shown promise with his speed.