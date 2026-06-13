Son Of Former Canucks Goaltender Selected First-Overall In OHL Draft

After his playing career, Cloutier spent two seasons as the Barrie Colts’ goaltending coach before heading back to the Canucks. From 2012 to 2016, he served as a goaltending consultant for Vancouver before being elevated to goaltending coach for two seasons. He spent the 2018–19 season as Vancouver’s Director of Goaltending before heading back to Barrie to serve as the special assistant to the General Manager.