Son Of Former Canucks Goaltender Selected First-Overall In OHL Draft

Kane Cloutier, son of former Canucks goaltender Dan, was selected first-overall by the Oshawa Generals in the 2026 OHL Draft.
Another member of the Cloutier family is rising through the ranks of organized hockey.
Kane Cloutier, son of former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Dan Cloutier, was selected with the first-overall pick in the 2026 OHL Draft on June 12. The forward, who will turn 16 on Sunday, was selected by the Oshawa Generals. Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares was present at the draft to announce Oshawa’s selection.
Cloutier spent the 2025–26 season with the U16 AAA Vaughan Kings of the GTHL, putting up 32 goals and 26 assists in 33 games played. Next season, he’ll join an Oshawa team that currently features forwards Cole Mazzoni, Mark Pape, and Brooks Rogowski.
Former NHLer and Canuck Dan Cloutier spent 10 seasons in the NHL, having been drafted 26th-overall by the New York Rangers in 1994 and also playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Canucks, and Los Angeles Kings.
In his five years with Vancouver, Cloutier put together an overall record of 109–68–24, registering a .906 SV% and 2.42 GAA. In four playoff runs with Vancouver, he won 10 of 25 games played in and posted a .872 SV% and 3.31 GAA.
After his playing career, Cloutier spent two seasons as the Barrie Colts’ goaltending coach before heading back to the Canucks. From 2012 to 2016, he served as a goaltending consultant for Vancouver before being elevated to goaltending coach for two seasons. He spent the 2018–19 season as Vancouver’s Director of Goaltending before heading back to Barrie to serve as the special assistant to the General Manager.
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