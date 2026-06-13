Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Jack Hextall

With the Canucks needing to add center depth to their prospect pool, Hextall would be a smart selection at the top of the second round. The 18-year-old had a productive season for the Phantoms, as he recorded 58 points in 59 games. Hextall's 58 points were the most by a U18 player in the USHL this year, while his 38 assists ranked 10th across the league.