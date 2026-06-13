Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Jack Hextall

A deep dive into Youngstown Phantoms center Jack Hextall.
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Youngstown Phantoms center Jack Hextall, who Vancouver could select 33rd overall.
With the Canucks needing to add center depth to their prospect pool, Hextall would be a smart selection at the top of the second round. The 18-year-old had a productive season for the Phantoms, as he recorded 58 points in 59 games. Hextall's 58 points were the most by a U18 player in the USHL this year, while his 38 assists ranked 10th across the league.
On top of his success in the USHL, Hextall represented his country at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The right-shot center recorded seven points in five games, which ranked second on the team. The Americans took home the Gold Medal, with Hextall recording a goal and two assists in the final.
Hextall has developed into a solid two-way center. He is committed to the defensive side of the puck and is focused on being the first forward back to defend. Hextall's defensive strengths include the ability to win board battles and an understanding of where his body and stick need to be to break up scoring chances.
As for the offensive zone, what makes Hextall so effective is his ability to play an annoying game. He is constantly getting in on the forecheck and isn't afraid to crash the net. Hextall has also developed into a decent play driver, which allows him to draw defenders out of position before delivering accurate passes to open teammates in scoring positions.
Next season, Hextall will be leaving the USHL for Michigan State University. The Spartans are projected to have a deep team that will include defenceman Chase Reid, who Vancouver could select third overall. Playing in the NCAA next year should help Hextall's development, as the 6'0", 188 lbs center will get the chance to compete against older and tougher competition.
Overall, there are a lot of positives in Hextall's game. He has a high level of compete, plays a 200-foot game and has shown he can step up on the international stage. Ultimately, he is the type of prospect the Canucks should be eager to add to their organization.
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2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profiles:
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