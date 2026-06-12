Two Canucks Receive Votes For The 2026 NHL All-Rookie Team

Buium’s journey with the Canucks began when he was traded to Vancouver in the Quinn Hughes deal conducted with the Minnesota Wild. In his first game as a Canuck, he scored both the game-winning goal and an assist to defeat the New Jersey Devils by a score of 2–1. He finished the 2025–26 season with three goals and nine assists in 45 games with Vancouver and a grand total of six goals and 20 assists on the season.