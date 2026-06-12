Two Canucks Receive Votes For The 2026 NHL All-Rookie Team

Canucks' Linus Karlsson and Zeev Buium received votes for the 2026 NHL All-Rookie Team.
While they didn’t quite make this list, two Vancouver Canucks rookies received votes for this season’s All-Rookie NHL Team.
For forwards, Linus Karlsson came ninth in voting throughout the NHL with one point, finishing behind Montréal Canadiens forward Oliver Kapanen. Zeev Buium finished third among defencemen with nine points total, with Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals), Yan Kuznetsov (Calgary Flames), and Axel Sandin-Pellikka (Detroit Red Wings) all finishing in fourth behind him.
Despite this not being his first stint in the NHL, Karlsson experienced a breakout during the 2025–26 season — the first in which he played more than 25 games. He scored a career-high of 15 goals and 20 assists in 79 games, finishing the season tied with Marco Rossi for fifth on the team in points. At the beginning of January, he signed a two-year deal worth $2.25M AAV.
Buium’s journey with the Canucks began when he was traded to Vancouver in the Quinn Hughes deal conducted with the Minnesota Wild. In his first game as a Canuck, he scored both the game-winning goal and an assist to defeat the New Jersey Devils by a score of 2–1. He finished the 2025–26 season with three goals and nine assists in 45 games with Vancouver and a grand total of six goals and 20 assists on the season.
The 2026 NHL All-Rookie Team features Ivan Demidov (Montréal), Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim Ducks), and Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues), defencemen Matthew Schaefer (New York Islanders) and Alexander Nikishin (Carolina Hurricanes), and goaltender Jakub Dobeš (Montréal).
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