'An Unbelievable Leader To All Of Us': Canucks Players Speak About Kiefer Sherwood Following Trade To The Sharks

"I had a long talk with him today," said Sasson, "And I'll continue to stay in touch. He's given me a lot of advice ever since day one up here. And I think, even when we were in Abbotsford, that's a guy that we talked about all the time that we can learn from and strive to be one day. That you know, maybe just because you weren't in the NHL at 21, you can still find it. He's playing his best hockey right now at 29, so yeah, we're gonna miss him. He was a great friend, but also an unbelievable leader to all of us."