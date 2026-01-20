'An Unbelievable Leader To All Of Us': Canucks Players Speak About Kiefer Sherwood Following Trade To The Sharks

The Vancouver Canucks continued their rebuild on Monday as they traded Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks. In return, Vancouver received two second-round picks as well as defenceman Cole Clayton. While Sherwood is the team leader in goals, he is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, which made this trade almost necessary, considering where the Canucks are in the standings.
After Vancouver's 11th straight loss on Monday, three players met with the media to discuss the game. During the availabilities, all were asked about Sherwood and the impact he had on the organization. First was Marcus Pettersson, who discussed how the Canucks overall record forced this type of trade.
"Yeah, it's a big loss," said Pettersson. "You know, the energy that he brings every day. That's the business we are in. When you lose games, stuff like that is going to happen. Like I said, the energy that he brought every day. His fiery play, we are going to miss and how good of a person he is, too. It's always tough to say by to teammates and friends. But like I said, that's the business you are in when you lose games.
Up next was Evander Kane, who is in the same situation as Sherwood. The 34-year-old has also been involved in trade rumours as he is also an unrestricted free agent on July 1. When asked about Sherwood, Kane spoke about not just what he brought on the ice, but he friendship they developed over the past few months.
"Woody, you know, we became kind of fast friends, especially off the ice," said Kane. "You know, really, really good guy. Brought an energy that you don't see a whole lot in the NHL, and, you know, really fun to watch and be around. So wishing him the best of luck in San Jose there. And I'm sure he'll add a lot to that group."
The third player to speak was Max Sassson. Just like Sherwood, the 25-year-old is a late bloomer, as he only made his NHL debut last season. When asked about his now former teammate, Sasson spoke about Sherwood's leadership skills, especially when it came to helping out the younger guys on the team.
"I had a long talk with him today," said Sasson, "And I'll continue to stay in touch. He's given me a lot of advice ever since day one up here. And I think, even when we were in Abbotsford, that's a guy that we talked about all the time that we can learn from and strive to be one day. That you know, maybe just because you weren't in the NHL at 21, you can still find it. He's playing his best hockey right now at 29, so yeah, we're gonna miss him. He was a great friend, but also an unbelievable leader to all of us."
In the span of a year and a half, Sherwood went from relatively unknown to becoming a fan favourite in Vancouver. He scored 36 goals and recorded 63 points in 122 games while also throwing 672 hits. Ultimately, Sherwood will be missed in the market, not just by the fan base but also in the Canucks locker room.
