The Canucks Are Inching Dangerously Close To Tying Last Year’s Winless Streak

While outside expectations for the Canucks weren’t substantial heading into the 2026–27 season, things haven’t exactly been smooth sailing to start the year. Vancouver is already inching dangerously close to a winless streak like last season’s less than a year after. After registering their 10th consecutive game without a win on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild, the Canucks are only one game away from tying last year’s team for the winless-streak record.