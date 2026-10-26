The Canucks Are Inching Dangerously Close To Tying Last Year’s Winless Streak

Vancouver Canucks
535 Members•5,252 Posts
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2026 9:00 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 9:00 PM
Vancouver went on an 11-game winless streak during the 2025-26 season. This year's Canucks are only one game away from doing the same.
In 2025–26, the Vancouver Canucks tied their franchise’s third-longest winless streak when they hit 11 consecutive games without a win. This streak began on December 30 when the team suffered a 6–3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, and finally ended after they recorded their first win of the calendar year on January 21 against the Washington Capitals.
While outside expectations for the Canucks weren’t substantial heading into the 2026–27 season, things haven’t exactly been smooth sailing to start the year. Vancouver is already inching dangerously close to a winless streak like last season’s less than a year after. After registering their 10th consecutive game without a win on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild, the Canucks are only one game away from tying last year’s team for the winless-streak record.
To specify: an NHL winless streak consists of games that have seen a team not register a win, including overtime or shootout losses. The NHL defines a losing streak as a stretch of games in which a team has not even registered a point — thus negating losses that go past regulation.
Vancouver’s last win came against the Calgary Flames on October 3 nearly a month ago. The last time they went past regulation was in a 3–2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on October 15, putting their current losing streak at four.
Towards the start of this winless streak, the Canucks arguably played with enough effort to produce at least one win, though the results didn’t end in their favour. Most of Vancouver’s best efforts have been on a period-by-period basis.
Any loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday will tie this year’s Canucks team with last year’s (as well as the 1979–80 team) for the third-longest winless streak in club history. The franchise’s longest winless streak is currently held by the 1973–74 team, which went 13 consecutive games without registering a win.
Oct 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings defenseman William Wallinder (54) celebrates his goal with defenseman Justin Faulk (72) in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy