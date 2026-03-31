The Canucks Have The Opportunity To Secure The Best Odds At Picking First-Overall Tonight

The Vancouver Canucks can secure the best odds of picking first-overall tonight.
Tonight, the Vancouver Canucks have the opportunity to secure the best odds at picking first-overall in the 2026 NHL Draft lottery. The Canucks, who have sat comfortably at 32nd in the NHL for the better-half of the season, currently hold a 21–44–8 record that has gotten them 50 points on the season.
The closest team to Vancouver in the NHL’s standings is the Chicago Blackhawks, who currently sit at 31st with 67 points and a record of 27–34–13. If Chicago wins their next game, which takes place tonight against the Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver will secure 32nd place and thus have the best odds of selecting first-overall in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Even if Chicago is unable to beat Winnipeg tonight, the Canucks will still be able to clinch 32nd place in the coming days. A loss in their matchup against the Colorado Avalanche tomorrow night will allow them to remain last in the league regardless of how they play in the games after that.
Vancouver has yet to draft first-overall through all 56 seasons since their inaugural year. They have picked second and third-overall four times each, with their most recent highest-selection being Daniel Sedin in 1999. Their highest active-selection is Elias Pettersson, who was picked fifth-overall in 2017.
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