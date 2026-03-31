Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Kane, Boeser, And Pettersson Milestones

Episode 27 of Hockey, Actually is filled with milestone chatter as Izzy and Nicolleta talk about Evander Kane’s 1000th NHL game as well as Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson both climbing their way up the franchise’s record lists. After discussing Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote’s approach to the season, the two talk about Vancouver’s young Canucks and their extracurricular fighting practice. The episode wraps with some early regular-season awards for both the Canucks and the Goldeneyes.