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Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Kane, Boeser, And Pettersson Milestones

Izzy Cheung
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Breaking down episode 27 of Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually.

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

Episode 27 of Hockey, Actually is filled with milestone chatter as Izzy and Nicolleta talk about Evander Kane’s 1000th NHL game as well as Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson both climbing their way up the franchise’s record lists. After discussing Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote’s approach to the season, the two talk about Vancouver’s young Canucks and their extracurricular fighting practice. The episode wraps with some early regular-season awards for both the Canucks and the Goldeneyes. 

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 27. 

0:50 — Milestone Chatter: Kane’s 1000, Boeser and Pettersson 

  • 0:56 — Evander Kane plays in his 1000th NHL game&nbsp;
  • 1:54 — Brock Boeser becomes ninth all-time in points by a Canuck&nbsp;
  • 2:38 — Elias Pettersson hits 500 points, registers ninth-most power play points by a Canuck&nbsp;

5:20 — A Few Canucks Who Have Played In 1000 NHL Games 

8:27 — The Fate Of Adam Foote 

  • 11:40 — Creativity from the young guys: is it good or bad?&nbsp;
  • 14:00 — The Kevin Lankinen/Nikita Tolopilo games played conundrum&nbsp;
  • 19:10 — Lots of scratches&nbsp;

23:38 — Practice Fights And The Impact They Have

  • 26:15 — Shoutout to Curtis Douglas
  • 29:10 — The bond between the young defencemen&nbsp;

32:17 — Rapid-Fire: Early Regular Season Award Candidates (Canucks) 

  • 33:07 — Best defenceman&nbsp;
  • 33:22 — Best goaltender&nbsp;
  • 34:00 — Most exciting player
  • 34:20 — Unsung hero&nbsp;
  • 35:33 — MVP&nbsp;

36:24 — Rapid-Fire: Early Regular Season Award Candidates (Goldeneyes) 

  • 36:24 — Best defender
  • 37:00 — Best goaltender&nbsp;
  • 37:25 — Most exciting player&nbsp;
  • 39:11 — Unsung hero&nbsp;
  • 39:33 — MVP&nbsp;

Watch Episode 27 Here: 

Previous Episodes: 

Episode 26

Episode 25

Episode 24

Episode 23

Episode 22

Episode 21

Episode 20

Episode 19

Episode 18

Episode 17

Episode 16

Episode 15

Episode 14

Episode 13

Episode 12

Episode 11

Episode 10

Episode 9

Episode 8

Episode 7

Episode 6

Episode 5

Episode 4

Episode 3

Episode 2

Episode 1

Mar 28, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Adam Klapka (43) get into a scrum with Vancouver Canucks players during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn ImagesMar 28, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Adam Klapka (43) get into a scrum with Vancouver Canucks players during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

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Vancouver CanucksEvander KaneBrock BoeserElias PetterssonAdam Foote
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