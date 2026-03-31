Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Kane, Boeser, And Pettersson Milestones

Breaking down episode 27 of Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually.
Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!
Episode 27 of Hockey, Actually is filled with milestone chatter as Izzy and Nicolleta talk about Evander Kane’s 1000th NHL game as well as Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson both climbing their way up the franchise’s record lists. After discussing Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote’s approach to the season, the two talk about Vancouver’s young Canucks and their extracurricular fighting practice. The episode wraps with some early regular-season awards for both the Canucks and the Goldeneyes.
Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 27.
0:50 — Milestone Chatter: Kane’s 1000, Boeser and Pettersson
- 0:56 — Evander Kane plays in his 1000th NHL game
- 1:54 — Brock Boeser becomes ninth all-time in points by a Canuck
- 2:38 — Elias Pettersson hits 500 points, registers ninth-most power play points by a Canuck
8:27 — The Fate Of Adam Foote
- 11:40 — Creativity from the young guys: is it good or bad?
- 14:00 — The Kevin Lankinen/Nikita Tolopilo games played conundrum
- 19:10 — Lots of scratches
23:38 — Practice Fights And The Impact They Have
- 26:15 — Shoutout to Curtis Douglas
- 29:10 — The bond between the young defencemen
32:17 — Rapid-Fire: Early Regular Season Award Candidates (Canucks)
- 33:07 — Best defenceman
- 33:22 — Best goaltender
- 34:00 — Most exciting player
- 34:20 — Unsung hero
- 35:33 — MVP
36:24 — Rapid-Fire: Early Regular Season Award Candidates (Goldeneyes)
- 36:24 — Best defender
- 37:00 — Best goaltender
- 37:25 — Most exciting player
- 39:11 — Unsung hero
- 39:33 — MVP
Watch Episode 27 Here:
Previous Episodes:
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