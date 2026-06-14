The Secret To The Canucks Winning A Stanley Cup Could Involve This WWE Superstar

For those who do not watch the WWE, one of their current superstars is named Danhausen. Part of his persona is cursing and uncursing fellow wrestlers, or in this case, the Knicks, in exchange for "human monies". After lifting his curse against New York on April 28, the Knicks came back from a 2-1 series deficit against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round and went on a 15-1 run en route to a championship.