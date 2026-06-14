The Secret To The Canucks Winning A Stanley Cup Could Involve This WWE Superstar
The New York Knicks' win can be credited to WWE superstar Danhausen uncursing the franchise.
For the first time in over 50 years, the New York Knicks are NBA champions. The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games, capping a historic playoff run. From a Vancouver Canucks perspective, there are lessons the organization can take away from New York's win, including what appears to be a supernatural force that Vancouver could tap into.
For those who do not watch the WWE, one of their current superstars is named Danhausen. Part of his persona is cursing and uncursing fellow wrestlers, or in this case, the Knicks, in exchange for "human monies". After lifting his curse against New York on April 28, the Knicks came back from a 2-1 series deficit against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round and went on a 15-1 run en route to a championship.
The Danhausen curse has also already hit the NHL. During Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Danhausen cursed the Carolina Hurricanes, which resulted in the Vegas Golden Knights winning in double overtime. As for Game 4, Danhausen cursed Vegas, and since then, Carolina has won both games.
At this point, the Canucks need to explore every avenue to break their Stanley Cup drought. It has been over 100 years since a team in BC lifted the Cup, with the last team being the 1925 Victoria Cougars. While it may seem like a bizarre concept to some, Vancouver should at least consider contacting Danhausen to lift the Canucks' curse.
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