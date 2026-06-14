Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Rūdolfs Bērzkalns

In addition to playing in the USHL, Bērzkalns has represented Latvia at the last two World Juniors. The 18-year-old picked up his first point at the 2026 tournament, when he scored against Canada in the round-robin. Over his career, Bērzkalns has played in 10 games at the World Juniors and has already represented Latvia at the 2025 European Youth Olympic Festival, where he recorded three assists in three games.