Abbotsford Canucks Take Part In First-Ever Calder Cup Final: One Year Ago Today

While Abbotsford opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game thanks to Max Sasson, who scored his fifth goal of the post-season, the AHL Canucks ended up chasing the score throughout the bulk of the game. MacKenzie Entwistle found the back of the net to tie things up for Charlotte, before Oliver Okuliar scored in the final second of the first period to give the Checkers the lead. Justin Sourdif scored in the second period to bring Charlotte’s lead up to 3–1.