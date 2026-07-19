'This Is The Best Birthday Present I Could Ask For': Canucks Fans React To Connor Bedard's New Contract With The Blackhawks

Connor Bedard recently signed a five-year extension with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Connor Bedard has become one of the NHL's highest-paid players. The Chicago Blackhawks signed the 21-year-old to a five-year deal on Saturday, which carries an AAV of $15 million. As of writing, Bedard will have the third-highest cap hit for the 2026-27 season while his $17 million total salary ranks fourth.
Ever since Bedard was first drafted into the WHL, Vancouver Canucks fans have hoped he would one day play for the franchise. Born in North Vancouver, the rising NHL star grew up a fan of the Canucks and at one point, listed former Vancouver forward Tyler Motte as his favourite NHL player. With Bedard set to become an unrestricted free agent once his new extension is complete, Canucks fans are already dreaming that a John Taveres-type situation could unfold in five years.
"HE'S COMING HOME TO VANCOUVER!!!! WALKING HIM TO UFA!!!! GREATEST MOMENT IN CANUCKS HISTORY SINCE 2011!! HE'S FOLLOWING THE GAMEPLAN PERFECTLY!!!!" wrote @taj1944 on "X".
As noted in the post, there has been a big push on social media to get as many BC-born players to Vancouver. The other player constantly mentioned in this social media campaign is San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, who will be a restricted free agent next year. The Canucks already have Macklin's brother, Aiden, in their system, as he was drafted in 2023.
Another comment on "X" came from @TrevBeggs, who wrote. "This is the best birthday present I could ask for."
The next few years will be intriguing, especially as Bedard inches closer to becoming an unrestricted free agent. With a passionate fan base in Vancouver, there are going to be constant posts, whether on social media or Canucks Reddit, about a potential homecoming. This season, Bedard and the Blackhawks play twice at Rogers Arena, with games scheduled for November 22, 2026 and March 3, 2027.
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