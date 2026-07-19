'This Is The Best Birthday Present I Could Ask For': Canucks Fans React To Connor Bedard's New Contract With The Blackhawks

Ever since Bedard was first drafted into the WHL, Vancouver Canucks fans have hoped he would one day play for the franchise. Born in North Vancouver, the rising NHL star grew up a fan of the Canucks and at one point, listed former Vancouver forward Tyler Motte as his favourite NHL player. With Bedard set to become an unrestricted free agent once his new extension is complete, Canucks fans are already dreaming that a John Taveres-type situation could unfold in five years.