Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Report Card: Elias Pettersson (D)
Grading Canucks defenceman Elias Pettersson's 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on defenceman Elias Pettersson.
Pettersson's 2025-26 Season Review
Pettersson has made his mark with the Canucks roster after a successful development stint with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2024-25. The defenceman joined the organization in March 2024 after finishing his season in Sweden. With just eight regular season games, he quickly became an important fixture for the team.
The 2024-25 season was Pettersson’s first season facing extended time in the AHL, during which he became the first rookie in Abbotsford history to be named an AHL All-Star. The 22-year-old shines at the blue line with his ability to shut down the opposing team’s plays. His poise and composure earned him an NHL call-up in January 2025.
Pettersson spent nearly the entire 2025-26 season with Vancouver. With 70 games played at the NHL level, the defenceman had a total of 10 points, with three goals and seven assists. He took on an important defensive role but was also able to make an offensive impact. His physicality and ability to read developing plays, then shutting them down, earned him a regular spot in Vancouver’s blue line.
The defenceman's biggest strength is definitely his defensive awareness. Pettersson is not only a reliable penalty killer, his smooth skating and fearlessness while going one-on-one with the other team allows him to break up passes. With 85 blocked shots, 136 hits, and 46 shots, the defenceman became a reliable piece, even when he was thought to be a long-term development prospect.
In the 2025-26 season, Pettersson's average ice time ranged between 11 to 15 minutes per game. With the different trades that occurred throughout the season, Pettersson proved to be a trustworthy defender, allowing him to gain more responsibility in the blue line. He logged a season-high 21:41 of ice time against the Vegas Golden Knights on February 4th, 2026. Having also scored a goal in this effort, this particular game was one of Pettersson's strongest this year.
Pettersson is just two games away from playing 100 NHL games. This milestone will come early in the 2026-27 season. The young defenceman has taken on the increased responsibilities with poise. This milestone came fast, but is well deserved.
Pettersson's 2025–26 Letter Grade
Pettersson maintained a strong game and stepped up to the challenging and unstable season that was 2025-26 for the Canucks. He has become a key piece for this team, but there are still things to be worked on. Pettersson is still developing physically and offensively. As he continues perfecting his defensive craft, he should begin to seek more offensive opportunities.
Pettersson receives a B for his 2025-26 season. A good job but with room for improvement.
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
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