Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Report Card: Elias Pettersson (D)

In the 2025-26 season, Pettersson's average ice time ranged between 11 to 15 minutes per game. With the different trades that occurred throughout the season, Pettersson proved to be a trustworthy defender, allowing him to gain more responsibility in the blue line. He logged a season-high 21:41 of ice time against the Vegas Golden Knights on February 4th, 2026. Having also scored a goal in this effort, this particular game was one of Pettersson's strongest this year.