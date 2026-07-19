Here’s When Each Of These 9 Former Canucks Will Return To Vancouver During The 2026–27 Season

Nine former Canucks are set to make their return to Vancouver during the 2026-27 season. Here's when they'll each be back in BC.
Nine former Vancouver Canucks will make their returns to Rogers Arena for the first time since parting ways with the organization come the start of the 2026–27 season. Two of these games will take place in October, two in November, four in December, and one in January. Here’s a look at when each of these former Canucks will make their return to Vancouver
The first former Canuck to make his return to Vancouver in the 2026–27 season is none-other than ex-captain Quinn Hughes. The defenceman has not returned to Rogers Arena since being traded by the Canucks in December of 2025, with his final game in Vancouver having been a 3–2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Having been drafted by Vancouver in 2018 and spent two seasons as the Canucks’ captain, Hughes’ return to BC will likely be well-attended. Hughes and the Wild will also return to Rogers Arena for a Saturday night matchup on November 21.
Blueger, who signed a two-year contract with the Maple Leafs in free-agency, will return to Vancouver on October 31 for a 4:00 pm Saturday game. The forward spent three seasons with the Canucks and emerged as one of the leaders in Vancouver’s dressing room towards the end of the 2025–26 season. This will be the lone time Blueger returns to Vancouver in 2026–27, though the Canucks will face the Maple Leafs again on March 13 in Toronto.
While he never played an NHL game for the Canucks, Klimovich was the team’s second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and managed to tie the Abbotsford Canucks’ franchise record in career goals scored by the end of the 2025–26 season. He signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Canucks. Depending on whether he makes the Flyers’ NHL roster or not, he could return to Vancouver on November 9.
Pettersson only spent one season with the Canucks before being traded to the Rangers in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2030 NHL Entry Draft. During his time with Vancouver in 2025–26, the defenceman averaged 21:27 minutes played while being one of only three Canucks to skate in all 82 games. Pettersson and fellow former Canuck J.T. Miller will visit Vancouver on November 13.
Myers spent nearly seven seasons with the Canucks before he was traded to Dallas in March. The veteran defenceman was the fourth longest-tenured Canuck prior to being traded, playing in a collective total of 488 games during his time with Vancouver. He’ll make his return to Rogers Arena on December 5 in the Stars’ lone visit to Vancouver.
Another long-tenured former Canuck is Höglander, who Vancouver traded to Nashville ahead of the 2026 free agency period. Drafted by the Canucks in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the forward spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with Vancouver. Höglander’s first game back in Vancouver will take place on December 10, with Nashville also stopping by Rogers Arena on March 17.
Sherwood was traded midway through the 2025–26 NHL season but missed what could have been his first game back in Vancouver due to injury. As a result, the forward’s first opportunity to play back at Rogers Arena during the 2026–27 season will take place when the Sharks visit Vancouver on December 19. Sherwood very quickly became a fan-favourite in his two seasons with the Canucks for his hard-hitting effort night-in and night-out.
Douglas spent a grand total of 14 games with the Canucks in his first NHL season, though many fans praised his spunk and willingness to drop the gloves for his new teammates. While Douglas and his new team, the Kraken, will play in Vancouver at the end of the pre-season on September 26th, Seattle’s first stop in Vancouver during the 2026–27 regular season won’t come until December 30.
The final former Canuck to make his return to Vancouver in 2026–27 is Garland, who the Canucks dealt to the Blue Jackets ahead of the 2026 Trade Deadline. Initially acquired via trade in 2021, Garland spent nearly five seasons with the Canucks throughout his NHL career. His lone return to Vancouver will take place on January 16, when the Blue Jackets roll into town.
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