Here’s When Each Of These 9 Former Canucks Will Return To Vancouver During The 2026–27 Season

The first former Canuck to make his return to Vancouver in the 2026–27 season is none-other than ex-captain Quinn Hughes. The defenceman has not returned to Rogers Arena since being traded by the Canucks in December of 2025, with his final game in Vancouver having been a 3–2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Having been drafted by Vancouver in 2018 and spent two seasons as the Canucks’ captain, Hughes’ return to BC will likely be well-attended. Hughes and the Wild will also return to Rogers Arena for a Saturday night matchup on November 21.