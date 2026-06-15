Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Jalen Chatfield & The Carolina Hurricanes Take Down Vegas In Six Games

Chatfield’s time with the Canucks was spent mostly in the AHL. The defenceman played in a total of 18 games with Vancouver, recording his first-career NHL point with the team, before he was not extended a qualifying offer and became a free-agent. In his first season with the Hurricanes organization, the defenceman won the 2022 Calder Cup with the Chicago Wolves. He has since powered his way to a full-time NHL role with Carolina.