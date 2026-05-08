'Going Back Home Would Be Really Cool': Caleb Malhotra Speaks On Potentially Being Drafted By The Vancouver Canucks

"There's a lot of different moments. When I was a lot younger, when he played for the Canucks, I just remember being in that dressing room after games and stuff. And seeing all the players and thinking it was so cool that it felt normal being around the Sedin twins and Roberto Luongo and all those guys. It was a pretty special thing looking back now. Very few kids got to have that experience and even remember it. That is probably one of the things I can remember.