Vancouver Canucks Forwards Jake DeBrusk & Elias Pettersson Listed On NHL Insider's Latest Trade Board

Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson both have no-movement clauses for the 2026-27 season.
As the 2026 off-season approaches, more rumours surrounding potential player movement have started to emerge. Two Vancouver Canucks made the list in Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson. Both players have no-movement clauses and would have to agree to any trade
Regarding DeBrusk, Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos wrote, "Lots of teams are thinking long and hard about this player, and getting him to waive his no-move out of Vancouver is not expected to be an issue." The 29-year-old is coming off a season where he scored 23 goals and recorded 42 points in 81 games. DeBrusk has five years left on his current deal, which carries an AAV of $5.5 million.
As for Pettersson, Kypreos wrote, "The Canucks are rebuilding under new management and need to shake up the group, which trading Pettersson would accomplish. But this will not be easy to achieve." Pettersson has six more years left on his deal, which carries an AAV of 11.6 million.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.