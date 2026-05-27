Vancouver Canucks Forwards Jake DeBrusk & Elias Pettersson Listed On NHL Insider's Latest Trade Board

Regarding DeBrusk, Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos wrote, "Lots of teams are thinking long and hard about this player, and getting him to waive his no-move out of Vancouver is not expected to be an issue." The 29-year-old is coming off a season where he scored 23 goals and recorded 42 points in 81 games. DeBrusk has five years left on his current deal, which carries an AAV of $5.5 million.