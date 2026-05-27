Canucks Prospects At The 2026 Memorial Cup: Chiarot And Kitchener Advance To Final After 3–2 Win Against Chicoutimi

With the win, Kitchener clinches their spot in the 2026 Memorial Cup Final, where they will face the winner of the semi-final — with that matchup to be determined based on the results of Wednesday’s game between the WHL’s Silvertips and Rockets. If Everett wins, they will advance to the semi-final to face Chicoutimi. If Kelowna wins, they will force a tie-breaker that will take place at 6:00 pm PT on May 28.