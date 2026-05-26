Two Canucks Register Wins As Preliminary Round Concludes: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

Finland and Switzerland have been battling it out for the top spot in Group A since the beginning of the tournament, with both teams going undefeated up until today. Continuing their stretch of impressive play throughout the preliminary round, Switzerland took a 4–2 win against Finland today to become the only team throughout this year’s World Championship to win all seven of their preliminary-round games in regulation. As a result of today’s game, Finland will play Czechia during the quarter-finals on Thursday.