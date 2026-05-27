Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Vegas Sweeps Colorado To Advance To The Final
Former Canucks Nic Dowd, Ben Hutton, John Tortorella, and the Vegas Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Vegas Golden Knights have officially become the first team to advance to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.
After taking down both the Utah Mammoth and the Anaheim Ducks in six games, Vegas swept the President’s Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final to bring themselves four wins away from lifting the Stanley Cup for the second time in franchise history.
For two former members of the Vancouver Canucks organization, Vegas’ playoff run this season is not the first time they have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.
Ex-Canuck and now-Golden Knight Ben Hutton won the Stanley Cup with Vegas back in 2023, with this being the team’s first time winning the championship and second time advancing to the Finals. The defenceman missed the first bit of the Golden Knights’ current playoff run, but skated in all six games of the team’s series against the Ducks. He played in one game against Colorado and tallied one assist.
Former Canucks head coach John Tortorella has made it to the Stanley Cup Finals once in his coaching career — when he won the championship with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004. Prior to this year, since that cup run in 2004, Tortorella had only made it as far as the Conference Finals. The ex-Canucks bench boss infamously joined Vegas at the end of March, taking the place of former Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Unlike his fellow former Canucks on Vegas, Nic Dowd will be taking part in his first Stanley Cup Final with the Golden Knights’ series win. Prior to this year, his entire post-season career was spent with the Washington Capitals, with his longest playoff run being last year’s 10-game run against the Montréal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes. This year, he has put up four points in 16 playoff games, including two against the Avalanche.
Vegas will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Final — one of Montréal or Carolina — for the Stanley Cup. As it stands, the Hurricanes currently lead the series 2–1.
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