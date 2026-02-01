From The Archive: Top 100 21 & Under: 11. Zeev Buium

The 19-year-old picked up an assist and four penalty minutes while averaging 13:35 in ice time, but more importantly, he gained a better understanding of the standard of play the NHL requires. “I just kind of saw what it takes,” Buium said. “You play an 82-game season, that already takes everything out of you, and you’ve got to find a way mentally and physically to get through each round. That kind of set me up to understand what my summer was going to look like and how hard it is to play in the NHL.”