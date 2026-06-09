Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Egor Shilov

A deep dive into Victoriaville Tigres center Egor Shilov
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Victoriaville Tigres center Egor Shilov, who Vancouver could select 24th overall.
Shilov made quite the impression during his first season in the QMJHL. The 18-year-old led all rookies with 82 points in 63 games, while adding an additional five in four playoff games. Shilov was also part of Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, where he recorded four shots over the two games.
The 2025-26 campaign was actually Shilov's second in North America. He played the year prior in the USHL, where he recorded 28 points in 39 games with the Green Bay Gamblers. Shilov has already committed to the NCAA, where he will join Penn State for the 2027-28 season.
Shilov's game revolves around his playmaking ability. He is patient and lets plays develop rather than forcing passes to marked teammates. Shilov always seems to have the puck on his stick in the offensive zone and is constantly moving in order to change passing lanes and pull defenders out of position.
Just like in the offensive zone, Shilov is often the play driver when it comes to the transition game. He often elects to carry the puck out of the defensive zone before deciding on the best option. Once firmly in the neutral zone, Shilov will scan the ice for defensive lapses and try to take advantage of open space either through passes to teammates or by carrying the puck himself.
An underrated part of Shilov's game is his shot. He scored 32 times in the regular season, while 117 of his 173 shots were designated as "Dangerous Shots" by the QMJHL. One reason Shilov was able to create so many "Dangerous Shots" is that he is constantly in motion and does a good job of making defenders guess his next move.
Shilov is projected to return to the QMJHL next season before eventually making his way to the NCAA. Listed at 6'0", 177 lbs, the left-shot center could be in store for another big season on the scoresheet. Winner of the QMJHL's Michel-Bergeron Trophy, which is given to the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Shilov recorded at least one shot in 66 of the 67 regular-season and post-season games he played this season.
There are very few prospects in this draft class who have the playmaking ability of Shilov. His ability to slow down the game not only creates offensive chances but also causes problems for defenders, who can drift out of position. Overall, Shilov is a first-round talent and would be a great addition to the Canucks' prospect pool.
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2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profiles:
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